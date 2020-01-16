Smash and Grabs at 2 Broward Cellphone Shops Investigated

Police in two Broward County cities are investigating two separate smash and grab burglaries at cellphone stores.

One of the incidents happened around 5 a.m. at a Metro PCS on South State Road 7 in Miramar, while the other one happened at a T-Mobile on North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach.

At the Miramar store, it took just moments for two masked men to break the glass door and break in. Once inside, one of the men grabbed four iPhones, before the two made a getaway, police said.

Surveillance footage from the Hallandale store showed two suspects pulling off a similar crime. Works said they stole about $3,000 worth of merchandise.

"It's just sad because there's other ways to do things in life. It's never going to benefit anyone doing things like this to hurt people who would help them," said Christopher Stetson, the manager of the Miramar shop. "Just pray for them. They’re going through a hard time. It’s sad to see but at the same time I understand too."

Both incidents remain under investigation.