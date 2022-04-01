Smoke, Ash From South Broward Brush Fire Plague Nearby Communities

Ash fell from the sky and the smell of smoke is enveloping some communities as crews continue to battle a brush fire that broke out in South Florida this week.

The fire, dubbed the L-30 fire by forestry officials, was first reported Thursday and is located in the Everglades west of US 7 and Pines Boulevard. It spread north from Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade, then toward the Broward County line.

"Everything is full of ash, everywhere you look," said Edward Vergara.

For the past two days, he and his wife Melody Reyes have been seeing and smelling smoke behind their home in the Holly Lakes community in Pembroke Pines.

"When I looked out back, I saw all the smoke and you could tell there must be a fire back," Reyes said.

The L-30 fire has burned more than 11,000 acres as of Friday night. The fire is contained in an area surrounded by water and levees and isn’t a threat to homes or businesses.

Even so, the couple says they worry they may have to evacuate.

Officials say the fire — although massive and scary to see up close— is just part of life in the Everglades.

A second brush fire this week broke out in the Everglades. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

“We do want the public to know this is part of a cycle, that the Everglades burns and it’s good for the vegetation and the wildlife, it grows back relatively quickly," David Rosenbaum of the Florida Forest Service said.

Strong winds this week have made this the second wildfire South Florida has seen in the last three days.

A brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade, first reported Tuesday, charred more than 600 acres so far. It is currently 85% contained.

For now, officials are urging residents who live near either fire to keep their windows closed and the air circulating in their homes.