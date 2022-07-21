Smoke Billows From Brickell City Centre as Crews Put Out Fire

A fire at Brickell City Centre forced people to evacuate and caused a traffic nightmare Thursday, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the complex after reports of smoke coming from the lower floors of the East Hotel.

Video from Only in Dade showed dark smoke billowing from the building. Residents, customers, employees and guests in the east and west side of the complex were all forced to evacuate and wait outside.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire but were still at the scene. Officials cautioned people to stay away from the area.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Further details were not available.