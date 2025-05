A wildfire is burning in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports state that the fire is burning in the 13300 block of Southwest 127th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It is about 4.5 acres in size and 0% contained, the Florida Forest Service says.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the fire and whether any homes may be threatened.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.