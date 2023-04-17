Sunrise

Snack-Scooping With a Purpose: How a Family Favorite Became a Recipe for Special Needs Success

By Julia Bagg

Inside a Sunrise kitchen, Rishi Patel and his friends are cooking up some of their favorite snacks.

Patel and some of his fellow young adults living with special needs spend one day a week crafting a traditional Indian snack, known as chevda.

During the pandemic, Rishi and his mom Manisha spent time at home making chevda together using his grandmother’s recipe.

Then, Manisha had an idea: she and her husband Vijay would take this tradition and launch a company, Rishi Snacks.

“I think that we may be on to something,” Manisha said.

Vicky Colas, better known as Chef Vicky, provided them kitchen space and her own expertise to create new flavor creations to their traditional recipe like jerk, kale cranberry, and mango chili lime.

“I love things with a purpose,” Chef Vicky explained. “If you do something, it has to have a purpose behind it.”

Now Rishi and his classmates come to  Chef Vicky’s Pro-Kitchen Hub every Thursday to put together the ingredients for Rishi Snacks.

According to Manisha, the goal is simple: “try to hire as many special needs young adults as possible,” she said.  

As for Rishi, he is enjoying the time with his friends, making his family's creations, singing and having fun.

