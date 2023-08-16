Snakes, rats, mold: Opa-locka officials address deplorable conditions at HUD housing

A photo showing snakes and rats caught in a trap inside an apartment highlighted the poor conditions of a public housing complex in Opa-locka.

On Wednesday, city leaders and residents of the Glorieta Gardens community called for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for solutions.

“We need help over there," said resident Jasmine Wimes.

Wimes has lived at Glorieta Gardens for decades and says the problems are only getting worse. Her 7-year-old son is now on 20 different medications for breathing issues and rashes she says are connected to their living conditions.

“Recently, he just broke out all over his body from his head to his toes," she said.

Neighbors said they have been facing numerous issues, including sewage coming up through sinks, broken toilets and water leakage.

Wimes is now pregnant with her second child, and she’s worried about this baby’s future.

“I have a new baby, and what if this baby comes out with these issues?" she said. "He doesn't serve to go through this.”

Opa-locka’s interim city manager Darvin Williams grew up in HUD housing and said this issue is personal to him. But the city can only do so much because technically it’s private property funded by HUD. He told NBC6 he’s reached out to HUD for help.

“A baby should not have to be faced with a rat infestation and a snake infestation," he said.

A statement from a HUD spokesperson called the conditions "unacceptable" and said the department is working with the city to take action.

"We have expressed our concerns to both the city and the property owner. In our conversations with Opa-Locka officials we have requested a detailed report of the units inspected by their local code enforcement. This will assist the Department in moving forward with proper action regarding the conditions of the affected units," the statement read. "We have received a list of violations from the city, and we will coordinate with them should they take action to condemn any units or determine any to be uninhabitable. We are working and will continue to work with the owner in addressing the issues that tenants have reported and those that have been brought to our attention."