Opa-locka

Snakes, rats, mold: Opa-locka officials address deplorable conditions at HUD housing

Neighbors at the Glorieta Gardens apartments said they have been facing numerous issues, including sewage coming up through sinks, broken toilets and water leakage.

By Heather Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A photo showing snakes and rats caught in a trap inside an apartment highlighted the poor conditions of a public housing complex in Opa-locka.

On Wednesday, city leaders and residents of the Glorieta Gardens community called for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for solutions.

“We need help over there," said resident Jasmine Wimes.

Wimes has lived at Glorieta Gardens for decades and says the problems are only getting worse. Her 7-year-old son is now on 20 different medications for breathing issues and rashes she says are connected to their living conditions.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“Recently, he just broke out all over his body from his head to his toes," she said.

Neighbors said they have been facing numerous issues, including sewage coming up through sinks, broken toilets and water leakage.

Wimes is now pregnant with her second child, and she’s worried about this baby’s future. 

Local

Pembroke Pines 48 mins ago

Chaos outside meeting as Pembroke Pines homeowners protest soaring monthly fees

Pembroke Pines 4 hours ago

More residents ordered to leave after 3rd Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe

“I have a new baby, and what if this baby comes out with these issues?" she said. "He doesn't serve to go through this.”

Opa-locka’s interim city manager Darvin Williams grew up in HUD housing and said this issue is personal to him. But the city can only do so much because technically it’s private property funded by HUD. He told NBC6 he’s reached out to HUD for help. 

“A baby should not have to be faced with a rat infestation and a snake infestation," he said.

A statement from a HUD spokesperson called the conditions "unacceptable" and said the department is working with the city to take action.

"We have expressed our concerns to both the city and the property owner. In our conversations with Opa-Locka officials we have requested a detailed report of the units inspected by their local code enforcement. This will assist the Department in moving forward with proper action regarding the conditions of the affected units," the statement read. "We have received a list of violations from the city, and we will coordinate with them should they take action to condemn any units or determine any to be uninhabitable. We are working and will continue to work with the owner in addressing the issues that tenants have reported and those that have been brought to our attention."

This article tagged under:

Opa-lockahousing
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us