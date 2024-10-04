SNAP benefits increase slightly, expand work requirements

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday announced changes to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, tightening restrictions and increasing the benefit slightly.

The increase will be based on the cost of living, which may not represent a very large difference compared to last year.

Starting in the new fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, the maximum allotment has increased for a family of four to $975 in 48 states, including Florida.

A single person could expect to receive a maximum benefit of $292 per month.

Other changes to the program include an increase in the asset limit, which includes money accessible to the household, like in a bank account, to $3,000. Households with more than this amount in assets will not qualify for SNAP.

Additionally, people 18 to 54 who are able-bodied and have no dependents must work at least 80 hours a month to receive assistance. For more information on these work requirements, go here.

Aliana Oropesa said for her and her family, food stamps are key.

“It’s a big difference, because a lot of what they give to help us, we save on groceries, because groceries are expensive, and however little they give it’s a help for mothers and children,” Oropesa told our sister station Telemundo 51 in Spanish.

The changes will be in effect until September of next year.

To get a better idea of what your SNAP benefits may look like, visit this site.