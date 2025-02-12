‘SNL' superfan from Coral Springs scores backstage tour of ahead of 50th anniversary

For nearly five decades, "Saturday Night Live" has been a cultural cornerstone of American television, shaping comedy, music and politics. Its live format, iconic sketches and unforgettable musical guests have kept audiences on the edge of their seats week after week.

Now, ahead of its 50th anniversary special, the show and its cast are reflecting on its legacy and sharing more of its magic with the public—offering fans a chance to step behind the curtain and experience this legendary production firsthand.

And right here in South Florida, lucky fan Neisha Russo, from Coral Springs, was chosen to embark on a one-of-a-kind backstage tour of "SNL."

And this wasn’t just a glimpse of the iconic set, but a dream come true—a rare chance to walk through the same halls as legendary comedians and artists and witness how the show comes to life.

Russo first started watching "SNL" in the 1970s. Decades later, she watches with her husband and children, passing on the same appreciation for the show's unique brand of humor.

“I was born in Jamaica, but I'm from Indian descent. My parents were super strict, so when I started dating my husband in high school, he would come over and we'd watch together, because they were okay with that,” Russo said.

As she recalls her early days watching "Saturday Night Live," she fondly remembers the iconic cast members who defined the show’s early years, like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Cheri Oteri and so much more.

“It was during like 1991 or 1992 where I would watch a lot of Phil Hartman, Chris Farley and Will Ferrell,” Russo remembered.

Then, the day finally came for the tour.

“It was like a whirlwind weekend. It was surreal. Went by super-fast. We got in Thursday night and on Friday we were in at 10 o'clock in the morning. We went on the tour of Studio 8H and at two o'clock, we had another activity they planned for us at Top of the Rock where we went to the top of the Rockefeller Center,” she said.

This tour was an immersive experience. Russo was given exclusive access to areas usually off-limits to the public, like the legendary soundstage where the show is filmed, the writers’ rooms where sketches come to life, and even the iconic "SNL" stage where the hosts and musical guests perform live in front of millions of viewers each week.

But what stood out most to Russo was how the "SNL" team treated her.

“They made me feel like royalty,” she said.

From the moment she arrived, she was greeted warmly by the staff, with each guide sharing fascinating details about the show’s history and the behind-the-scenes process. The crew’s attention to detail and their genuine enthusiasm for sharing the magic of "SNL" was evident every step of the way.

Russo got to watch host Timothée Chalamet, and she sat in front of a familiar face.

"Kylie Jenner was like sitting in the row in front of us,” she shared.

For Russo, the backstage tour was more than just a sightseeing trip. It was a testament to the incredible journey she’s shared with the show over the years—and the lasting impact it’s had on her and her family.

“I really feel it was a blessing. I've been going through a rough time the last year, and suddenly, this, like trip just brought me out of this funk I've been in," she said. "So, you know, I truly believe it was some kind of miracle, because I really needed that.”