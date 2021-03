A large bale containing more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine was found floating in the Florida Keys by a snorkeler, authorities said.

The snorkeler was near Craig Key at Mile Marker 72 Wednesday afternoon when they discovered the bale, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol responded and found the bale, which contained 25 bricks of cocaine weighing some 68 pounds, officials said.