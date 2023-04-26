Snow Day? Pictures Show Hail Covering Florida Schoolyard

It might look like a winter wonderland, except it's spring in Florida.

Images posted on Facebook Wednesday show hail covering the courtyard of Central Middle School in West Melbourne in Brevard County.

"Don't worry, there is no anticipated snow day in our future..." the school playfully noted.

Severe weather hit the southern half of the state Wednesday, including severe hail, wind gusts, thunderstorms and more.