Snow Day? Pictures Show Hail Covering Florida Schoolyard

"Don't worry, there is no anticipated snow day in our future..." the school playfully noted.

By Kristina Bugante

Central Middle School

It might look like a winter wonderland, except it's spring in Florida.

Images posted on Facebook Wednesday show hail covering the courtyard of Central Middle School in West Melbourne in Brevard County.

Severe weather hit the southern half of the state Wednesday, including severe hail, wind gusts, thunderstorms and more.

