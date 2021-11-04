Snowcat Ridge, Florida's First Snow Park, Reopens Next Wednesday

Florida’s first and only snow park is set to reopen next Wednesday.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park, located in Pasco County, will feature a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill, a snowy play dome for the kids, and an alpine village selling drinks, snacks and food, according to the official website.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The park, which opened in 2020, operates from Dade City and is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road.

New additions to the park in 2021 include an ice skating rink called the “Crystal Ribbon,” an outdoor ice skating oval for beginners eager to “lace up their skates” and glide across the ice.

Ice skates are not included with the cost of admission, but can be rented for an additional fee. Guests can also bring their own ice skates.

Another new feature for 2021 is the “Eskimo Outpost,” a way for guests to book private igloos for parties and events.

Igloo rentals include a "festively decorated" 500 square foot igloo, a fire pit and bottled water. The igloos feature indoor and outdoor seating for 20 to 25 people.

Kids will also be able to “play in real snow” in the arctic igloo, which is included with the general admission ticket.

Tickets start at $26.95 but vary depending on the day. Click here for more information.

Kids under 2 years old do not need a general admission ticket.

For more information, visit the website here.