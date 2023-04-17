‘So Upsetting': Fort Lauderdale Family Trying to Rebuild After Escaping Floods by Boat

From the kitchen to the living room and bedrooms, Roland Yannacci said most of the items in his home in Edgewood have been destroyed after last week’s historic flooding.

His family’s three cars were also destroyed.

Yannacci said they were trapped inside until family members helped them escape by boat.

“We had no power,” he said. “Power didn’t come on until yesterday. There was no reason to stay here.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Days later, they still aren’t staying at their home on 32nd Street and Southwest 9th Avenue but came back Monday to clean up and see what was salvageable.

“Now we’re just trying to save as much of our stuff as we can,” said daughter Kylie Yannacci. “Whatever is my garbage, we’re taking out to the street so that way they can start fixing and getting our house back.”

The family has lived there for the past 12 years. Kylie Yannacci said seeing all their belongings on the street or stacked in piles is heartbreaking.

“All of our stuff is just like in piles and it’s just so upsetting,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.