coronavirus

Soaking Rains Can’t Stop South Florida Food Giveaways

In Little Havana, food distribution continues despite downpour

By Julia Bagg

NBC 6

Outdoor coronavirus testing may be canceled through the weekend in South Florida, but drive-thru food distribution went on Friday even in Little Havana’s drenching rain.

“Rain, snow, or shine, we’re out here,” said Jeboria Brown, with the organization Fathers Uplifting Children. “It ain’t stopping me, so I know it ain’t stopping them.”

Hundreds of families waited in a car line that wrapped around Henderson Park in a non-stop deluge.

Local

unemployment 1 hour ago

Democratic Lawmakers Asking Feds to Study Troubled Unemployment System

WALT DISNEY WORLD 6 hours ago

Disney Reaches Deal with Walt Disney World Unions on Safeguards for Returning to Work

Brown and others got soaked filling trunks with fajita chicken tenders, loaves of bread, and produce.

Rosi Colmenares, of Live Healthy Havana, shared her concern.

“Even though it’s raining, we continue to work because it’s really important for us to help the people," Colmenares said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pitched in as well.

“The one thing that people need to do every single day is eat,” he said. “Irrespective of how the weather is.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaMiamiCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us