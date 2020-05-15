Soaking Rains Can’t Stop South Florida Food Giveaways

Outdoor coronavirus testing may be canceled through the weekend in South Florida, but drive-thru food distribution went on Friday even in Little Havana’s drenching rain.

“Rain, snow, or shine, we’re out here,” said Jeboria Brown, with the organization Fathers Uplifting Children. “It ain’t stopping me, so I know it ain’t stopping them.”

Hundreds of families waited in a car line that wrapped around Henderson Park in a non-stop deluge.

Brown and others got soaked filling trunks with fajita chicken tenders, loaves of bread, and produce.

Rosi Colmenares, of Live Healthy Havana, shared her concern.

“Even though it’s raining, we continue to work because it’s really important for us to help the people," Colmenares said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez pitched in as well.

“The one thing that people need to do every single day is eat,” he said. “Irrespective of how the weather is.”