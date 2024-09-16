Social media model charged with DUI manslaughter in Miami crash staying in jail

A self-proclaimed social media model charged in a deadly Miami crash while she was allegedly on drugs was back in court Monday as she was seeking her release from jail.

Maecee Lathers is facing manslaughter charges. She's accused of driving under the influence and killing two men in the crash on August 10th.

At Monday's hearing, Judge Teresa Mary Pooler ordered the 24-year-old Lathers held in jail without bond to await her trial in November.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Maecee Marie Lathers

Also in court Monday, prosecutors played body camera and surveillance video of the aftermath of the violent crash. Lathers is heard telling an officer she took a party drug known as "tusi."

A toxicology report confirmed her statement to police and noted a variety of drugs were in her system.

Lather’s attorney argued his client should be on house arrest because he felt the state did not present new evidence at Monday’s hearing.

"The only thing that the video has is what was already placed inside of the affidavit," said Lather's attorney.

Portions of police body camera footage show officers respond to self-proclaimed social media model Maecee Marie Lathers after she allegedly caused a deadly crash while being under the influence of "pink cocaine," or tusi.

Judge Pooler did not mince her words and called Lathers a danger to the community.

"As much as I respect house arrest, if someone wants to go they can go. It’s a simple matter of cutting that bracelet off and leaving," said Pooler.

Family members for victims Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio were emotional in court and grateful the judge ruled to keep Lathers behind bars.

"Justice is being served, although this case remains open," said surviving victim Juana Hernandez.

Hernandez was also in the car with Molina and Rubio, but survived. She said hearing the video in court was difficult because she relived the nightmare, but believes it was necessary for the judge to watch.

"The judge did the right thing," said Hernandez.