Social media model had ‘accelerator at 100%' when she crashed and killed 2: Police

A self-proclaimed social media model is now facing four new charges for allegedly driving drugged on a substance known as “pink cocaine” and causing a deadly crash that killed two people.

Last week, 24-year-old Maecee Marie Lathers was arrested and charged with eight counts including driving with a suspended license and causing a death.

However, a week later prosecutors charged the woman with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving. In total, she faces 12 charges.

Social media model Maecee Marie Lathers is in jail, confessing to being on party drugs when she crashed and killed two people in downtown Miami. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Police found Lathers vomiting in downtown Miami on Aug. 10, minutes after she crashed her white Mercedes into a black Range Rover and silver Suzuki, killing two people, an arrest report said. One of them needed to be extricated but died at the hospital. The other victim was killed on the spot.

In a GoFundMe page, Juanita Hernandez said she was struck by a reckless driver and lost her partner Abraham Ismael – and that his 16-year-old son is now left without a father.

"She's an absolute danger to the community based on killing two people from her driving when she shouldn’t have been in the car," Judge Mindy S. Glazer said in Lather’s first time at bond court.

Records also show Lathers tried leaving the scene of the crash without helping or calling 911, but bystanders confronted her.

Thursday’s new charges stem from a search warrant executed on the white Mercedes Lathers was driving.

Records show Lathers was traveling approximately 57 mph, five seconds before the crash with the accelerator at 100%. The car, according to records, then increased to 78 mph at the moment it crashed into another vehicle.

Lathers will be allowed to get out of jail, but she must be on house arrest.

More charges could come once her toxicology report is received, according to state attorneys.