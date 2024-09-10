Social media model sent back to jail, now facing DUI manslaughter in deadly Miami crash

A self-proclaimed social media model was handcuffed in court on Tuesday and sent back to jail, after learning prosecutors filed two DUI manslaughter charges against her.

Maecee Marie Lathers now faces 10 criminal charges for allegedly driving drugged on a substance known as “pink cocaine” and causing a deadly crash that killed two people in downtown Miami. Her charges include vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license and causing injury.

According to state attorneys, the toxicology report revealed a variety of drugs in the defendant's system. No alcohol was found.

In response, prosecutors charged the 24-year-old with two new DUI manslaughter charges for allegedly driving drugged and causing a crash that killed Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio. Lathers also faces DUI charges for causing injury to Juanita Hernandez, a passenger and Molina’s girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Hernandez went face-to-face with the woman who killed her soon-to-be husband and her friend.

“It was a horrible feeling,” Hernandez told NBC6 in response to seeing Lathers in court. “She did not look remorseful."

Police found Lathers vomiting in downtown Miami on Aug. 10, minutes after she crashed her white Mercedes into a black Range Rover and silver Suzuki, killing two people, an arrest report said. One of them needed to be extricated but died at the hospital. The other victim was killed on the spot.

Lathers told police that she was under the influence of the party drug tusi and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball.

After her arrest last month, Lathers was granted house arrest. However, on Tuesday state attorneys asked for Lathers to be detained until trial.

Lathers looked surprised and was ordered to sit with the other inmates. At times, she placed her head down and shook her head.

Lathers, who pleaded not guilty on all 10 charges, will get a chance to ask for a bond next week, while state attorneys will oppose any form of release. Until then Lathers will be held in a county jail.

“She is a danger to society,” Hernandez told NBC6.

Records show Lathers was traveling approximately 57 mph five seconds before the crash with the accelerator at 100%. The car, according to records, then increased to 78 mph at the moment it crashed into another vehicle.