Social media model says she was on party drugs when she crashed in Miami, killing 2: Police

Prosecutors said Maecee Marie Lathers could face more severe charges pending drug test results.

By Christian Colón

A social media model is in jail after she confessed to being on party drugs when she crashed and killed two people Saturday in downtown Miami, police said.

Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, faces several charges, including driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash. Prosecutors said she could face more severe charges pending drug test results.

Police found Lathers vomiting minutes after she crashed her white Mercedes into a black Range Rover and silver Suzuki, killing two people, an arrest report said. One of them needed to be extricated but died at the hospital. The other victim was killed on the spot.

In bond court Friday, a judge said Lathers told police that she was under the influence of the party drug tusi and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball.

In a GoFundMe page, Juanita Hernandez said she was struck by a reckless driver and lost her partner Abraham Ismael – and that his 16-year-old son is now left without a father.

"She's an absolute danger to the community based on killing two people from her driving when she shouldn’t have been in the car," Judge Mindy S. Glazer said in bond court.

Records also show Lathers tried leaving the scene of the crash without helping or calling 91, but bystanders confronted her.

"If it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled," Glazer said.

Lathers was granted a $140,000 bond. If she gets out, she must be on house arrest.

