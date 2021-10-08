Social Media Shooting Threat Involving Hialeah Middle School Investigated

A social media post that threated a shooting at Hialeah Middle School was being investigated Friday, officials said.

The threat gave Friday's date and mentioned bringing an AK-47 to the school and gave a specific number of victims that would be targeted.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said they're working to determine the source of the post.

"There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible; however, in an abundance of caution, there is extra police presence at the school," the district said in a statement. "Students are safe and continuing with their educational day."

No other information was immediately known.

