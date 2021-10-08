Miami-Dade County

Social Media Shooting Threat Involving Hialeah Middle School Investigated

The threat gave Friday's date and mentioned bringing an AK-47 to the school and gave a specific number of victims that would be targeted

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A social media post that threated a shooting at Hialeah Middle School was being investigated Friday, officials said.

The threat gave Friday's date and mentioned bringing an AK-47 to the school and gave a specific number of victims that would be targeted.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said they're working to determine the source of the post.

"There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible; however, in an abundance of caution, there is extra police presence at the school," the district said in a statement. "Students are safe and continuing with their educational day."

Local

Hollywood 2 hours ago

‘There's An Iguana in Our Toilet!': Iguana Found Lounging in Toilet Bowl in Hollywood

Florida 2 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio Wants Answers on Florida Prison Rape Scandal

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade County Public SchoolsHialeah Middle School
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us