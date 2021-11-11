Soggy End to Work Week in South Florida With Arrival of Latest Front

South Florida residents and visitors will need to make sure to pack that umbrella with the arrival of the latest front making for a wet end to the work week.

The humidity is back and we do expect more in the way of scattered showers and storms later Thursday. Highs will be near average, topping out in the low 80s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances creep up further on Friday with more than half of the region seeing rain. Highs once again will hit the low 80s.

Saturday will offer up some changes. It looks like one front will slip through early and another a little later in the day/evening. Rain chances will drop to about 20% with highs in the low 80s again.

Sunday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend. Expect even lower humidity with morning 60s and afternoon highs near 80.

Peering into next week brings more good news. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with morning numbers flirting with the 50s in the burbs. Rain chances remain low.