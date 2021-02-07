Soggy Sunday Across South Florida With Warm Temperatures Sticking Around

Super Bowl LV has the spotlight just up the road in Tampa, but South Florida will be more worried about dodging raindrops throughout Sunday.

Unseasonably warm and sticky weather continues with highs soaring into the mid-80s and summertime humidity. Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale set records for their warmest morning lows on this date.

A cold front approaches from the northwest, but never clears through the area. That means more unsettled weather without any cooler temperatures.

Our rain chances will be 20% or less at 12 p.m. and 20% or less by 7 p.m. into the evening for outdoor Super Bowl gatherings. Mid-afternoon will have our highest rain chances with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

In Tampa, rough weather this morning (including a tornado watch) will be followed by cooler, drier weather this afternoon. Kickoff temperature will be around 65° with gusty northwest winds and low humidity.

Monday’s weather will continue to be warm & humid with widely scattered showers & storms. Expect dry weather Tuesday through Thursday but no change in the warm temps and high humidity.