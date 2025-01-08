Soldier Ride 2025: Wounded Warriors to bike along the Florida Keys

Some of the country’s heroes are starting the new year by prioritizing their health in South Florida.

A handful of injured veterans began their transformative cycling journey through the area Wednesday morning.

The cycling event is part of the "Soldier Ride" Miami event.

Since 2004, the Wounded Warrior Project nonprofit has organized the "Soldier Ride" event every single year to inspire warriors to heal their bodies and their minds.

Over two decades, "Soldier Ride" has grown into a prominent program, bringing large groups of injured veterans to cities across the U.S..

The event has become a gathering that connects American heroes to each other and their communities while providing them the opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice.

This week, warriors from the east coast will be riding a total of about 60-miles along the upper, middle and lower Florida Keys.

Bill Hayes, manager of Soldier Ride East, said they typically always have around 40 participants.

“Movement in general, riding a bike, walking, running whatever you can do to move, helps you obviously physically but it also has a tremendous positive impact mentally," Hayes said. "Once they get here, they can connect with each other, move together and that connection, that engagement with the supportive community like Miami, Aventura and Key West builds their confidence and desire to go home and live a healthy and active lifestyle on their own."

Walt Piatt, CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, said he’s seen first-hand what veterans have gone through.

"Forty-three years in United States Army, very proud of our country and very proud of our military service but I'm prouder still now to be on this side, to be a veteran and to be in a position to help other veterans,” Piatt said.

He said the nonprofit hopes to instill confidence and desire for those wounded warriors to live a healthy life.

“The journey and the path toward healing, begins with movement, we just gotta get them to move because doctors, nurses in this great country of ours, they will save your life but they won’t give you your life back,” he said.

According to organizers, a total of about 250,000 veterans have participated in the Soldier Ride event.

The three-day event begins on Friday.

If you wish to participate or become a volunteer, click here.