Sole Passenger on South Florida Flight Receives a ‘Unique’ Experience

A passenger on a South Florida flight was able to practice the optimal social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, as he found himself to be the lone man aboard the plane Thursday evening.

Bob Pitts, the sole passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight, says he was traveling to St. Louis from Fort Lauderdale to attend his mother’s wake.

Before takeoff, Pitts recorded the flight attendant’s pre-flight announcement.

In the video, the attendant jokingly starts off the announcement saying, “No one loves you or your money Bob better than Southwest Airlines.”

As the announcement continues, the flight’s pilot comes out of the cockpit to ask the flight attendant a question.

“I’m talking to Bob,” says the flight attendant.

The pilot waves to Bob before the attendant finishes her announcement by welcoming Bob - and Bob alone – aboard the flight.

Pitts said the whole experience was 'very unique'.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the airline industry as some companies have been forced to reduce domestic flight schedules by up to 90 percent.

The industry has received federal aid in the form of the new federal stimulus package - however, it may not be enough to fully account for the drop in demand.