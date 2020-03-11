Some at St. Thomas University in Quarantine After Student’s Italy Trip

St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens has placed some people under quarantine after they came into contact with a student who had recently returned from Italy.

In a statement Tuesday, the university said the student passed screening tests when leaving Italy and after arriving in the U.S., and was not tested for COVID-19 since he was not exhibiting symptoms.

University officials said the student, his roommate, and members of staff who came in contact with him would be undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on campus. The students will take courses remotely and will have meals delivered.

The school is also taking a number of steps to deal with coronavirus concerns, including canceling all university sponsored trips abroad, limiting large group gatherings, and hiring a professional cleaning staff to come and disinfect the campus.

"For St. Thomas University the safety, health and well-being of our university community is of the upmost importance," the school said in a statement.

All classes at the university remain as scheduled.