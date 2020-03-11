coronavirus

Some at St. Thomas University in Quarantine After Student’s Italy Trip

Student, his roommate and staff who came in contact with him in mandatory 14-day quarantine

St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens
St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens

St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens has placed some people under quarantine after they came into contact with a student who had recently returned from Italy.

In a statement Tuesday, the university said the student passed screening tests when leaving Italy and after arriving in the U.S., and was not tested for COVID-19 since he was not exhibiting symptoms.

University officials said the student, his roommate, and members of staff who came in contact with him would be undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on campus. The students will take courses remotely and will have meals delivered.

The school is also taking a number of steps to deal with coronavirus concerns, including canceling all university sponsored trips abroad, limiting large group gatherings, and hiring a professional cleaning staff to come and disinfect the campus.

"For St. Thomas University the safety, health and well-being of our university community is of the upmost importance," the school said in a statement.

All classes at the university remain as scheduled.

