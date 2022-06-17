Some Charges Dropped Against Broward Deputies in Teen's Rough Arrest

Several charges have been dropped against two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in the rough arrest of a teen back in 2019 that was caught on camera.

A Broward County judge on Thursday dismissed falsifying records charges against Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, concluding the legal case against him.

"When it comes to Sgt. LaCerra today, it is over, he’s ecstatic," attorney Eric Schwartzreich said. "This case should’ve never been prosecuted. It was always our intention that it was a political prosecution and this was an example of the case going too far."

LaCerra and former deputy Chris Krickovich were charged following the April 2019 arrest of then 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle at a shopping plaza parking lot in Tamarac.

The viral video of the encounter showed Krickovich on the back of the teen before he's seen pushing Rolle’s head into the pavement.

LaCerra, who had pepper-sprayed Rolle, was charged with battery in the case, but an appellate court sided with LaCerra after he used the state's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law to fight the charge.

The judge on Thursday also dropped falsifying records charges against Krickovich, but he still faces battery charges after his attempt to use the "Stand Your Ground" defense was rejected.

Jeremey Kroll, Krickovich’s attorney, said Thursday's decision supports his argument that he told the truth about what happened that day in the police reports.

"Both Deputy Krickovich and Sgt. LaCerra’s reports were not only not false, they were truthful and corroborated by objective evidence," Kroll said.

Krickovich, who was fired by BSO in December of 2019, will be back in court next month for a trial on the battery charges.

"I just am ready for him and his family to get some closure on this. We are very much looking forward to being back here in July," Kroll said.

The charges against Rolle, which included assault on a law enforcement officer, were later dropped.

An attorney for Rolle and his family said they are disappointed in Thursday's decision to drop the charges, adding that they feel there are two justice systems in America, one for civilians and one for law enforcement.