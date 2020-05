Several City of Miami COVID-19 testing sites and coronavirus-related services will be closed on Memorial Day, officials said Friday.

On Monday, May 25th services will be unavailable at the following testing centers:

Hadley Park COVID-19 testing site

Mobile Testing Unit service

Marlins Park COVID-19 testing site

City of Miami COVID-19 hotline and call center

Services will be available over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, and will resume on Tuesday, May 26.