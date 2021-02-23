Some Florida Teachers, Law Enforcement Could Soon Be Eligible for Vaccines: DeSantis

Certain Florida teachers and law enforcement members could soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Hialeah, DeSantis said the state could soon offer vaccine shots to classroom teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 and older.

DeSantis said the opening next week of four new federally supported vaccination sites, including one at Miami-Dade College, could make it possible.

"As long as it works out to where the doses will be allowed for this, we want that to be open not just to seniors but to sworn law enforcement and classroom teachers," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the federally supported sites, which will also be opening in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville, will be managed at the state level but will offer thousands of additional doses above the state's current allotment.

The state is currently polling police and sheriff's departments to get information on how many workers they have who might want the vaccine, DeSantis said.