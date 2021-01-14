Some Miami-Dade Vaccination Sites May Have to Close With No New Doses Expected Next Week

Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in Miami-Dade may have to close next week, as county officials said they've been told they won't be receiving new doses next week.

The state-run sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park will be receiving 7,000 vaccine doses each next week, but county officials said no doses are coming for county-run sites at Tropical Park or Zoo Miami.

Tropical Park's site has been operating but Zoo Miami was scheduled to open on Friday for vaccinations. Now both sites likely will have to stop vaccinations next week with no doses on the way.

"It's a real shame that we're not, we were hoping and expecting that we would get the same level that we have gotten in the past week," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

The lack of doses won't affect people who are already scheduled to receive their second shot at Tropical Park or anywhere else, officials said.

County officials said the state placed the blame for the lack of doses on the federal government.

Meanwhile, Jackson Memorial Hospital expects to receive 8,000 doses next week, but it's about half of what they've been getting recently.