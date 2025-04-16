‘Something just dropped from the sky': 911 calls from the Boca Raton plane crash

Concern, chaos and disbelief can be heard in the voices of nearly two dozen people who called 911 about what would turn out to be a deadly plane crash in Boca Raton last week.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, went down around 10:20 a.m. on April 11 after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee International Airport.

Those on board, 17-year-old Brooke Stark, her father 54-year-old Stephen Stark, and grandfather 81-year-old Robert Stark, did not survive.

'I saw something giant explode': 911 calls from the Boca Raton plane crash

The calls provided to NBC6 start calm, a little uncertain, and become increasingly frantic as people witness the plane’s unusual flight and ultimately, the fatal crash.

The first came in from the Boca Raton Airport Authority.

“We have an aircraft that’s in the air currently in distress, and we were wondering if you could dispatch fire [rescue],” the caller asks.

The dispatcher informs her that emergency crews are already on their way.

The next is a woman unsure of what she sees.

“I know this is a really strange call, but has anybody else called in about this plane, flying very low?” she asks, as the dispatcher confirms that authorities and the airport are aware. “Yeah, way too low,” the caller goes on.

“Ma’am, they’re having issues, we’re aware, OK?” the dispatcher says.

Brooke Stark was with her father, 54-year-old Stephen Stark, and grandfather, 81-year-old Robert Stark, when the Cessna 310 they were in crashed near Boca Raton Airport Friday morning.

Following those two calls, witnesses confirm the worst.

“Something just dropped from the sky, and there’s a big accident,” another woman says.

“Yes ma’am, we’re aware. It’s a plane accident. Just stay away from the area,” the dispatcher replies.

This pattern continues, as different dispatchers ask people reporting everything from smoke to an explosion and plane crash on Glades Road and Interstate 95 if they were involved, if they need help, and then confirm that they’re aware and emergency crews are on their way.

“Oh my God, we saw it go down,” another woman says.

At one point, a dispatcher asks a caller: “911, are you calling about the plane crash?”

“Yes! I got it on camera!” she screams in reply, followed by, “No, no, no, no I’m not involved!”

A few calls come in from further away.

“Oh, was that a plane? I saw something giant explode,” a man says.

Another reports: “I think that’s what that was, OK… I’m at Deerfield, south of there.”

The aftermath off the Boca Raton plane crash

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said the three people who were on the aircraft were killed and a man who was in a vehicle on the ground was injured.

The injured man, Pablo Tafur, said he was driving to work when the plane dropped out of the sky.

"I saw the plane fly low and continued through and next thing I know it's on top, right in front of me and exploded, impacted right in front of my car and it crashed I tried to steer out of the way but it was pretty much unavoidable," Tafur said. "Got out of the car that was on fire, through the flames, and made it to safety."

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer called it a "tragic loss of life" while speaking with reporters.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and all affected, of the deceased," he said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the NTSB and the investigation could take months, Gibson said.