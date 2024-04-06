‘Something treacherous': Witnesses describe terrifying moments during CityPlace Doral shooting

Two people are dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at CityPlace Doral, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, at about 3:30 a.m. there was a dispute at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral when a security guard intervened.

That is when police said the shooter took out a firearm and shot and killed the security guard.

Those who live and work near CityPlace Doral told NBC6 that the area is a very quiet, tranquil neighborhood which is why they were even more shaken when the shooting occurred.

New video shows a Doral officer injured in a shooting at CityPlace leaving the hospital.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Cameron Gomillion, a security guard for the nearby establishment, Copper Blues.

Gomillion was getting off his shift when the tragedy unfolded.

“And then heard the gunshots and we looked over and heard another round of gunshots," Gomillion said.

One woman who works at a nearby restaurant told NBC6 in Spanish that she can’t even fathom what it must have been like to have witnessed the shooting.

She also shares that it was frightening to come to work Saturday morning to see Doral Police presence, closed roads, and the news that two people had died, including the suspect and security guard and an officer was among the wounded.

A total of six bystanders were also shot. Among them were two women and four men.

One of the men and one of the women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Emilio Ferguson, a resident of the area, had friends witnessing the dispute and altercation that lead to the shooting.

“They were there just drinking and stuff like that and three people just got shot in front of them," Ferguson said.

As investigators still work to figure out what started this dispute, those who call CityPlace home are just saddened tragedy is at their front door.

“I’ve been to that bar before, it’s chill. It’s a good bar," said Ferguson. " I’ve never seen any commotion like that whatsoever, but it’s surprising to see and hear something treacherous like that took place there.”