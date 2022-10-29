Son Charged After Stabbing Father to Death in Lauderhill Home

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call just after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

Police arrested the man's son, 31-year-old Hildon Brown, and charged him with two counts including murder. He is being held without bond.