Son fatally shoots his father in domestic dispute in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly shooting his father multiple times and killing him in Pembroke Pines.

Per a police report, the officers were sent to 601 SW 68 Terrace in Pembroke Pines on Saturday and found Horace Antonio Watkins, Sr. with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was immediately taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment but, despite all efforts, the 42-year-old man passed away from his injuries, police say.

His son, Horace Antonio Watkins, Jr. was found in Miami Gardens and promptly taken to custody, the report said.

Police say this shooting was domestic related and will be investigating the incident.