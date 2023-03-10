Son Now Charged With Murder in Killing of Knaus Berry Farm Owner Rachel Knaus

The son accused of killing his mother and badly injuring his father, the owners of South Florida's famed Knaus Berry Farm, was officially charged with murder Friday.

Travis Ray Grafe, 40, didn't appear in court for the Friday morning hearing where he was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and battery of a person 65 or older.

Miami-Dade Corrections Travis Grafe

Grafe was arrested after the Feb. 17 attack on his parents, Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe, at the family's home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said Rachel Knaus Grafe was found unconscious on the ground in a pool of her own blood. The father, Herbert Grafe, was hospitalized with injuries to his head.

In an interview with investigators, Travis Grafe admitted to beating his mother because she was his legal guardian and he didn't want her to be anymore, an arrest report said. Another witness told investigators he overheard Grafe tell the father he killed his mother and wanted money or he'd kill him, too, police said.

Rachel Knaus Grafe spent weeks hospitalized and fighting for her life before family members announced Sunday that she'd died from her injuries.

NBC 6's Lorena Inclan has more on the attack that rocked the family owned business in southwest Miami-Dade.

A family friend told NBC 6 as a teenager, Travis Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury. Records revealed past arrests for the suspect, including a 2013 arrest on burglary, assault, and battery charges that were later dismissed.

Court records showed that Rachel Grafe sued Miami-Dade Corrections in 2016 after her son allegedly suffered injuries while in custody. The records accused the jail of not having enough resources for people with traumatic brain injuries. The case was settled last year.

Travis Grafe remains behind bars without bond. He's due back in court next month.

Knaus Berry Farm is a popular family-owned business known for its strawberries and baked goods.