Grandfather Dies After Shooting Outside Boost Mobile Store in Miami

Several shots were fired outside a Boost Mobile store Friday on northwest 12th Ave & 5th St in Little Havana. The apparent robbery was caught on camera and ended with the store owner dead.

The victim has been identified by family members as Walter Castañeda Sr.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“I just don’t understand why these people destroyed his life,” Walter Castañeda Jr., the victim’s son said.

Castañeda Jr. says his father was closing up shop for the night when a man in an orange hoodie approached him to steal a bag of money.

“He was carrying with him a lunch bag,” Castañeda Jr said. “I believe he used to put money in the lunch bag of what was done that day, how much he accumulated of sales.”

Castañeda Jr. says his father fired back but the robber managed to escape quickly with a person waiting in a white sedan.

“We need to find this person no matter what,” Castañeda Jr. said.

The violent altercation happened as Castañeda’s grandchildren were waiting for him in the car. Video shows a baby and several other people were just steps away when the shots were fired.

“l hope anybody see anything just to call and help me find this man,” Castañeda Jr. said. “He can run but we’ll find him.”