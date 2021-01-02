Florida

Son Shoots Father Multiple Times Inside Martin County Home: Deputies

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition

WPTV-TV

An early morning shooting inside a home along Florida’s Treasure Coast landed a father in the hospital and his son in police custody.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place just before 5:30 a.m. in Palm City, where the 46-year-old man called 911 and said he was shot multiple times by his 23-year-old son.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

ICYMI: Miami Aims to Become New Tech Hub, New Laws Take Effect in New Year

Florida 3 hours ago

Central Florida Couple Missing Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances': Sheriff

The shooter, who remained in the home after the incident, was taken into custody. No word was released on possible charges.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingMartin County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us