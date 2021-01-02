Son Shoots Father Multiple Times Inside Martin County Home: Deputies

An early morning shooting inside a home along Florida’s Treasure Coast landed a father in the hospital and his son in police custody.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place just before 5:30 a.m. in Palm City, where the 46-year-old man called 911 and said he was shot multiple times by his 23-year-old son.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The shooter, who remained in the home after the incident, was taken into custody. No word was released on possible charges.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.