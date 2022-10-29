Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said.

Lauderhill P:olice officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill.

Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Rescue.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man was stabbed by his adult son who lives at the residence.

The stabbing appears to have been unprovoked, however the case remains very active, deputies said.

The son was immediately taken into custody.

Police haven't identified the father or son. No other information was immediately known.

