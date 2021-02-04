SoulCycle Instructor Apologizes for Jumping to Front of Covid-19 Vaccine Line

"I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent action in receiving the vaccine," Griffith said

Stacey Griffith
Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for American Express file

A SoulCycle instructor has apologized for "a terrible error in judgment" for calling herself an educator to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a since-deleted post on social media, Stacey Griffith, a New York-based fitness instructor, said she filled out paperwork and drove an hour to Staten Island to receive her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to The Daily Beast.

"Now I can teach @soulcycle with a little more faith that we're all gonna be ok if we get the [vaccine]," Griffith's post read. She told The Daily Beast that her role as an "educator" made her eligible to get in the front of the line for a vaccination.

Her post raised questions and sparked outrage. Mayor Bill de Blasio also called out Griffith's vaccination as problematic.

