South American Tourists Accused of Grand Theft at Dadeland Mall

Solange Nunez, 28, Valentina Villarroel, 29, and Nathalie Civilo, 36, were arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges

Three tourists from South America are facing charges after they were allegedly caught shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at Dadeland Mall.

According to the reports, the trio was at the Macy’s in Dadeland Mall on Wednesday night when they were seen stealing items on surveillance video. The women went into fitting rooms with armfuls of clothing and put the items inside a suitcase they had with them, the reports said.

The total value of the items was $3,241.90, the reports said.

Two of the three women appeared in bond court Thursday, where they were appointed public defenders.

"We were here yesterday on vacation and we have no one to help us out," Nunez told the judge in Spanish.

Nunez and Villarroel were given $15,000 bonds. Civilio posted bond and was released.

