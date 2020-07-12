coronavirus

South Beach Hotel Closes Over COVID Concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 28: General view of an empty Clevelander Hotel in South Beach during the coronavirus pandemic on April 28, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Starting April 29 Miami-Dade County will open public parks, marinas and golf courses as phase 1 of the end of the coronavirus shutdown gets underway. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 215,000 lives with infections over 3.1 million people. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Miami Beach hotel announced it would be shuttering its doors until further notice over the current rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

In a statement, the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar said it was unable to ensure the safety of its employees and guests under "current conditions".

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," The hotel wrote. "Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times and we cannot wait to welcome you all again very soon."

On Sunday, Florida shattered its single day record for reported COVID cases.

The 15,300 new cases brought the state's total to 269,811.

