South Beach Hotel Closes Over COVID Concerns

A Miami Beach hotel announced it would be shuttering its doors until further notice over the current rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

In a statement, the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar said it was unable to ensure the safety of its employees and guests under "current conditions".

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," The hotel wrote. "Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times and we cannot wait to welcome you all again very soon."

On Sunday, Florida shattered its single day record for reported COVID cases.

The 15,300 new cases brought the state's total to 269,811.