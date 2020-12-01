South Beach Wine and Food Festival Rescheduled for May Over Covid Concerns

The 2021 South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been postponed until May over coronavirus concerns.

The annual festival, usually held in February and one of the most anticipated events in South Florida, will now take place May 20-23, organizers said Tuesday.

"Due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the well-being of attendees, partners, and staff as the number one priority, #SOBEWFF has decided that rescheduling the event is the most responsible course of action at this time," organizers said in a statement.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival.

Organizers said postponing it a few months "will enable us to better execute the safest and best possible experience."