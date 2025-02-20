South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns with another star-studded line-up.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) returns and once again, NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud sponsors. The four-day star-studded event on Miami Beach has Food Network’s biggest culinary icons, more than 105 events, Grammy-winning artists, popular lifestyle personalities, and more than 500 chefs, winemakers, and spirit producers who will come together to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. as the Magic City sets the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience.

The event begins on Thursday, February 20 and runs through Sunday, February 23. Festival Founder and Director Lee Brian Schrager says “The Festival not only celebrates the vibrant spirit of South Florida but also highlights the incredible food and beverage that has put Miami on the map as a premier culinary destination.” Schrager went on to say that “Miami’s unique setting makes it an ideal host for the annual Festival, attracting amazing local, national, and international talent, which keeps fans coming back every year. It’s incredible to see how far the Festival has come – from its beginnings on the FIU campus to now being a global event that supports the next generation of hospitality leaders.”

The Festival’s open-air tasting tents will return this year – American Airlines® North Venue and Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village – for two days and four nights with the country’s most talented chefs and popular lifestyle personalities, supported by over 1,500 students from Florida International University.

Returning fan favorites that guests can expect to see include:

There will also be many new events. Highlights include:

Alex vs Miami , hosted by Alex vs America’s Alex Guarnaschelli and Eric Adjepong on Thursday, February 20, will be a late-night dance party during which participating chefs will go head-to-head, competing to create the best dish of the night inspired by local flavors.

, hosted by Alex vs America’s Alex Guarnaschelli and Eric Adjepong on Thursday, February 20, will be a late-night dance party during which participating chefs will go head-to-head, competing to create the best dish of the night inspired by local flavors. Inspired by his hit series of the same name, Guy Fieri will host Tournament of Champions , an epic culinary competition where four teams—each led by a past TOC winner will battle it out on the sands of Miami Beach for top honors on Friday, February 21.

, on Saturday, February 22. A new grand finale event, Asian Night Market hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Jet Tila and Aarti Sequeira, will feature a special performance by Rev Run and close out the Festival weekend on Sunday, February 23.

Other Food Network favorites will be hosting events, including Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Michael Symon, Marcus Samuelsson and more.

To date, the Festival has raised more than $40 million in support of its educational mission to provide an invaluable real-world experience and an interactive educational platform for future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU).

For tickets and more information visit sobewff.org.