South Beach Wine & Food Festival to Require Proof of Vaccination, Negative COVID Test

Event organizers are instituting expansive COVID-19 safety and health protocols at the 20th annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival.

The 20th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival will require attendees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the official website.

The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be dated no more than 72 hours (three days) prior to the event. Guests who have been inoculated do not need to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to the new safety protocols, face masks will be required for all attendees and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the venue. Staff will wear gloves, face shields, face masks and sanitize surfaces in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Plexiglass/acrylic dividers will be installed "where required." Temperature checks will also be conducted prior to entry at the event, according to the website.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival will take place from May 20th to May 23rd. All proceeds will go toward Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

To ensure safety for everyone, most events will take place outdoors. Only one event -- the Festival Wine Seminar Series -- is slated to take place indoors.

For a complete list of events and more information, click here.

