South Beach's Clevelander Pausing Food and Beverage Service Over Safety Concerns

The news comes after a wild Thursday night on Ocean Drive that started with a fight at a restaurant and ended in multiple arrests and police shooting pepper balls to disperse a large crowd

Miami Beach's Clevelander hotel is temporarily pausing its food and beverage service amid safety concerns over recent rowdy behavior in South Beach.

Management from the Clevelander South Beach released a statement Friday that they temporarily closing food and beverage operations at the Ocean Drive hot spot until at least March 24.

"Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area," the statement read. "We will re-evaluate the situation over the coming days and decide whether to re-open or remain temporarily closed."

The Clevelander will continue to pay employees their full salary during the closure, the statement said.

The news comes after a wild Thursday night on Ocean Drive that started with a fight at a restaurant and ended in multiple arrests and police shooting pepper balls to disperse a large crowd.

RAW: Footage shows a wild brawl at a Miami Beach restaurant on March 18, 2021.

Miami Beach officials have vowed to crack down this year on what they say are out-of-control spring break crowds, adding more officers, enforcing laws more stringently, and closing streets.

Despite the new measures, there have been many arrests and some violence reported, including a fatal shooting of a man earlier this week.

