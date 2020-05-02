South Florida Adjusts to ‘New Normal’ As Counties Reopen

Many in South Florida were able to celebrate the little things this weekend as counties have begun reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks, marinas and golf courses in Miami-Dade and Broward are allowing the public to return, but only during certain times and under specific health guidelines.

At Black Point marina in Miami, trucks and boats lined up for hours on Saturday morning – some as early as 6 a.m.

Beaches in both counties are still closed, but at Las Olas beach in Fort Lauderdale, people could walk and bike right by the ocean with extended sidewalks.

The next step in reopening has already been decided by the state.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state parks would reopen on Monday.

He emphasized social distancing guidelines would be required and said people shouldn't gather in groups of more than 10.