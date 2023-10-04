South Florida air quality improves after smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires

South Florida's air quality was improving Wednesday after smoke from Canadian wildfires left hazy skies a day earlier.

An air quality alert that had been issued for portions of South Florida expired at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

10/4 7:45AM - The air quality across the majority of South Florida has improved into the 'Good' category overnight.



The current view of Brickell Key in Miami shows dramatic improvement from what we saw yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/djnLz8qrY0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 4, 2023

Wednesday's air quality was listed as "good" or "moderate" by U.S. government online platform AirNow, an air quality data site used by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Portions of Broward had been rated "unhealthy" by AirNow on Tuesday, after smoke that originated from the large wildfires burning in eastern Canada made their way far south to Florida.

Wildfires have been raging in Canada throughout the summer in what's being called the worst wildfire season on record.

The wildfires have blanketed parts of the U.S. in smoke, leading to asthma complications and respiratory illnesses.