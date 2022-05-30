South Florida Asian American Curator Sharing Her Culture Through Artwork

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month and one South Florida curator is sharing her culture through artwork at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Wendy Lo is the curator of education at the Delray Beach location. Her parents are Chinese immigrants, but she was born and raised in Miami. Her love and passion for sharing her Asian heritage lead her to the museum 13 years ago.

Lo told NBC 6 that she loves sharing her culture, but it wasn’t always easy.

“Asians were very few and far between in Miami. So, it was a struggle at times to kind of grow up there because you were bullied for being Asian and different," she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eventually, she went on to study International Business at Florida International University with a focus on Asian Studies. Lo later became an English teacher in Japan. Three years later, she returned to South Florida and landed a job at the museum.

“What makes American wonderful is that we have such a melting pot of cultures and people and we bring each other’s value food and customs and we integrate it into what is America," she said.

In a new exhibit entitled 'Beyond the Walls,' five Japanese and Asian American artists share their cultural heritage and identities through massive works.

The exhibit entitled will be up until September 25th. For more information, click on this link.