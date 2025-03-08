South Florida author's comic book aims to reframe menopause as empowerment

An author is flipping the script on a topic that doesn’t often get discussed openly: Menopause.

It's been so taboo.

A newly released survey found younger women are experiencing symptoms associated with menopause, called perimenopause. It’s the transition before you hit menopause that can last up to 10 years and begin to get symptoms.

Elana Broitman is reimaging menopause as a force of transformation and power.

“As I started to age, I started to see these shifts being ignored, being gaslighted, and the menopause started, and then it’s everything that’s happening to you in the workplace, the hot flashes, the brain fog. I was so frustrated. You know, so many of us are, but I really wanted to tell a story of how much power we really have,” Broitman said.

Broitman is launching her book in Miami – Holy Menopause: Adventures of a Middle-Aged Superheroine – this weekend.

Elana, whose pen name is Bunny, wrote the book in comic book form because it’s often associated with young men. Her story centers around a superheroine who saves the day through her superpowers that come from experiencing menopause. The hot flashes allow her to melt a doorknob, her hair becomes a lasso to wrangle bad guys. And Elana hopes it creates a discussion.

“I think that conversation had for many women. We didn’t have that conversation with our mothers or grandmothers. We didn’t learn to stand up for these things," Broitman said. "And now in my generation, and certainly the generations just behind us, coming up on their 40s or 50s or whenever they start menopause, they’re much more used to taking their life in their own hands."

Broitman is inviting women to the Miami Shores Country Club for an evening of conversation and empowerment for women’s health beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8. Proceeds benefit Women’s Fund Miami Dade.