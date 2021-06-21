South Florida Boy Who Survived Accidental Shooting Attends Gun Safety Event

A young boy who survived an accidental shooting joined South Florida community leaders Monday to discuss gun safety at home.

The event, held at Jackson Memorial's Holtz Children's Hospital, was for "Asking Saves Lives Day," to remind parents to ask other parents about guns kept in homes.

At the event was 9-year-old Darnal Mundy, who accidentally shot himself in the head back in 2015 when he was just 3.

His mother, Dorphise Jean, is progressing every day and walking and talking when others didn't think he ever would.

"I love this little boy and thank you for making this possible," she said.

Munday was at home and had climbed onto a chair and reached for a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

"The access that children in our community have to firearms in their own homes or the homes of neighbors is unacceptable but it’s absolutely unavoidable if we take the right precautions," said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

While his survival could be nothing short of a miracle, other children haven't been so lucky.

"So please remember to ask: 'Is there an unlocked gun in your house?' to help protect children and others," said Dr. Alana Arnold, with the pediatric emergency department.