going gray

South Florida Bride Whose Hair Turned Gray Inspiring Others

She's hoping others will embrace their natural beauty

By Constance Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida bride has gone viral for embracing her natural gray hair on her wedding day. Miramar resident Kadeja Baker told NBC 6 that she wanted everything to be flawless for her big day. 

“I was very detailed. I wanted everything to be perfect,” the 38-year-old said.

From the dress to the venue to her hair, she wanted everything to be just right for the big day. But Baker was completely unprepared for how much interested she would receive for her natural gray hair, styled in old Hollywood glam waves. 

“I was very surprised," she said. "They want me? They want to talk about my gray hair and the look on my wedding day? I was like, oh my God.”  

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The beautiful images and videos featuring her natural gray hair went viral right after the wedding day. The TikTok clip showing the bridal look has over 2.1 million views online and thousands of likes.

The bride had options to change her hair color, but chose to be herself. 

"It was suggested maybe getting a dark lace front (wig). Maybe putting some darker color on it for the wedding day," Baker said. "And I was like no!”

Local

carjacking 8 hours ago

Man Arrested After Allegedly Carjacking a Woman and Her Son With a Knife: Police

Florida 27 mins ago

Central Florida Police K-9 Killed During Shootout With Career Criminal

Learning to embrace her natural silver hair has been a journey. She started going gray at just 16. But seven years ago, she decided to stop dying it.   

“The more I let it grow it out, the more people embraced me,” she said.

Baker was overwhelmed by the responses that she’s received, but hopes her images inspire others to be the best version of themselves. 

After her images and videos went viral, tons of people have reached out to Baker asking for help and advice with their own wedding. She is now launching her own image consulting business, with a goal of helping women feel their best.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

going graySouth Floridawedding
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us