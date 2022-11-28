South Florida Businesses Reap Benefits of Busy Miami Art Week

One of the busiest weeks in Miami is upon us: Miami Art Week 2022.

More than a million visitors to Art Basel are expected to pass through Miami International Airport from now through Dec. 6, according to the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Hotel occupancy is expected to exceed 80% with the average daily rate hitting nearly $670.

Small businesses are using this week to debut new items and cash in on the international audience.

Panther Coffee in Wynwood says sales were up 53% last year because of Art Week.

This year, owner Leticia Pollock says they’re strategically debuting a new espresso on Thursday, the first day of Art Basel.

“Foot traffic and sales are great,” said Pollock. “It’s definitely our busiest and best sales week of the year.”

It was 2010’s Art Basel that helped Panther Coffee launch the Wynwood business, which now has several locations throughout the area.

When it comes to the art, get ready to experience some of the art in a non-traditional way.

FilmGate Miami is debuting 25 virtual reality and interactive art installations this year, including one VR experience that takes you deep sea diving.

FilmGate’s cofounder, Diliana Alexander says these “extended reality” installations provide new opportunities for guests to be a part of the art; not just view it but immerse themselves in it.

“These are projects that would have probably not existed two years ago or even last year because technology is changing, and artists are pushing boundaries,” said Alexander. “The audience, because they’re present and interacting or being engaged in some of kind way, they’re a lot more invested in what they’re experiencing.”

Tickets are required for most installations, but some are free to the public. For more information on FilmGate’s VR installations, click here.

To view information about Art Miami, click here.

For additional information on Art Basel, click here.