South Florida Church Holds Palm Sunday Surprise During Pandemic

With many large gatherings cancelled across the country due to the novel coronavirus, a church community in South Florida decided to make the best of the situation during Palm Sunday.

Parishioners from Saint Bonaventure Catholic Church in Davie surprised their father with a car parade right outside the house of worship.

“I had no idea,” Father Ed said.

Father Edmond Prendergast was Saint Bonaventure’s first priest, which first started in 1985.

The event was planned by parishioners who know Father Ed could not greet them at church this Sunday.

So, the community came to him instead.

By car, by go-kart, with babies, dogs and children – many of them holding palm fronds and signs of love.

“That’s what makes our place so special,” Father Ed said. “They come, they want to show they are family.”